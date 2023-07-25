HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — From the right clothes to the right shoes, a lot of students spend time picking the perfect outfit to wear on the first day of school. But, what outfit is complete without the perfect hairstyle?

CNI Solutions is helping students feel their best on the first day of school with its annual “Fresh 2 School” Braid-A-Thon.

On Sunday, July 30, hundreds of students will have the opportunity to get their hair braided by professional volunteer hairstylists. About 350 students have already registered to get their hair braided on Sunday, doubling the number of kids that were served at last year’s event.

The Braid-A-Thon allows students in grades 6 through 12 in Madison County to get their hair done, free of charge, before the first day of school. Each student will have the opportunity to choose a hairstyle they like from a group of photos.

With a laundry list of items to take care of before the first day of school, Brittany Frye with CNI Solutions says they wanted to make sure they could help check one item off the “back to school prep” list.

“We all come together as a conjoined team to make this work because we see the need,” said Frye. “I know we all take a village, so our village is reaching out and these are the people that are saying they want to give their time and their service to help those families and those parents who can’t afford those nice little styles that our kids want.”

Sunday, those styles will go beyond braiding. Students can get a retwist for dreadlocks and for the first time, the “Fresh 2 School” Braid-A-Thon will offer haircuts.

“When we started two years ago, we just had braids. Then the next year we added the locs and then the barbers so we have twice as many barbers, twice as many locticians and we have almost three times as many braiders,” Frye added.

To register a student for the Braid A Thon, you can visit CNISolutions.com.