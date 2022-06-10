HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Opera Huntsville will host its annual masquerade ball next month – providing an opportunity for dinner, dancing, and live music for eventgoers.

The masquerade ball will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 6 p.m. at Campus 805’s Stone Event Center.

The event will include live performances from Opera Huntsville singers and the Huntsville Ballroom. This year’s pieces include “Masquerade” from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Libiamo” from “La Traviata,” and “Habanera” from “Carmen.”

There will be prizes for best dressed patrons, a silent auction, photo booth, swag bags, gourmet small foods, cash bar, and a themed “Golden Punch.”

Tickets and masquerade masks can be bought here.