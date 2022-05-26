HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Opera Huntsville will host a celebratory concert next month in honor of the nation’s newest federal holiday, Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Celebration: Two Worlds will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. and feature professional Black artists performing classical and jazz music. The cost to attend is $10.

The concert will be held at Robyn’s Garden Winery, located at 200 Oakwood Avenue NE Suite A in Huntsville.

The show will include these pieces:

“Bess You is my Woman Snow” from Porgy & Bess, by George Gershwin

“John, my Dear John” by John Henry, James Dargan, and Eddie Charlton

“Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday

“Four Women” by Nina Simone

“A Sentimental Mood” by Ella Fitzgerald

“Almost There” from Princess and the Frog, by Randy Newman

“Love Let the Wind Cry – How I Adore Thee” by Undine Smith Moore

“Summertime” by George Gershwin

The program was curated by production manager Sierra Hammond, who will also sing during the show. Other performers include Kenisha Hill Phillips, Dekendra Jackson, Tatyana Smith, James Dargan, Brandon Niska, and more!

For more information, visit operahuntsville.org.