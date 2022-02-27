HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A collaboration between two of Huntsville’s art giants is being offered for one low price in March.

Opera Huntsville, in association with the Huntsville Museum of Art, will perform some of their favorite operas during the museum’s $5 after 5 p.m. admission special on Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. While admission is just $5, donations are encouraged.

Music will be performed by four singers alongside pianist Christopher-Joel Carter. The singers include Sierra Hammond, Demi VanderWerff, Camron Gray, and Chris Farley. The program will be one-hour long.

The quartet will perform the following songs:

“Warm As The Autumn Light” from The Ballad of Baby Doe, Douglas Moore

“Mon cœur s’ouvre à ta voix” (Softly awakes my heart) from Samson and Delilah by Camille Saint-Saëns

“Seguidilla” from Carmen, Georges Bizet

Two settings from “Edna St. Vincent Millay,” Christopher Powell+

“I Think I Could Have Loved You” and “Intention to Escape from Him,”

“Adieu Notre petite table” from Manon by Jules Massenet

“Largo al factotum” (Make way for the factotum) from The Barber of Seville, Gioachino Rossini

“Lonely House” from Street Scene by Kurt Weill

“Quando me’n vo'” (Musetta’s Waltz) from La bohème, Giacomo Puccini

“Summertime” from Porgy and Bess, George Gershwin

“Una Furtiva Lagrima” (A furtive tear) from L’Elisir d’Amore, Gaetano Donizetti

“Salut demeure chaste et pure” from Faust by Charles Gounod

“Come Paride vezzoso” (Like Paride charming) from L’Elisir d’Amore, Gaetano Donizetti

The Huntsville Museum of Art is located at 300 Church Street S in Huntsville. For more information on Opera Huntsville’s upcoming performances, click here.