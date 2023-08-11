HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — One non-profit whose mission is bringing fresh groceries to those in need will be serving the Hazel Green community Saturday morning.

One Generation Away is a non-profit organization that has been “feeding bellies and souls” since 2013. They take high-quality food surplus from grocery stores, caterers, farms, and restaurants to redistribute to people experiencing food insecurity. The non-profit targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger.

OneGenAway is bringing its Mobile Pantry back to Hazel Green High School on Saturday, August 12, from 9-10:30 a.m. to share food with anyone in the community who would like to receive.

The mobile pantry is a drive-thru grocery pickup, where no registration is required. Groceries are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis at locations across North Alabama, Middle Tennessee, and the Florida panhandle. Each car receives one grocery cart full of food.

Hazel Green High School is located at 14380 US Highway 231, Hazel Green, AL 35750.

To see when One Gen Away’s mobile pantry might be coming to a location near you, you can check out their event calendar.

For more information on the Hazel Green giveaway, you can find more info on that mobile pantry date here.