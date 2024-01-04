HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Thursday, January 4 marks one year since Andrew Gilliam, a young rocket engineer was shot and killed in the middle of the night.

His killer is still on the loose and a lot of questions remain unanswered. His uncle, Vic Hartman, says Gilliam was destined for great things when his life was cut short.

“He was literally a rocket scientist, he was an engineer for subcontractors working on the Artemis project for NASA, he was active in Decatur Baptist Church, very beloved by the community and his wife, so just a rising star, just a bright individual,” Hartman told News 19. “Not deserving of any of this which has come his way.”

Photo of Andrew Gilliam provided by the Gilliam family.

He said the holiday season was especially hard on everyone.

“It’s been a difficult year for the family, quite honestly,” he said. “It kind of just re-hashes memories of a loved one not being present.”

On January 4th, 2023, 27-year-old Gilliam was sleeping inside his apartment at the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments off Zierdt Road in Huntsville. Police say that shots were fired into a total of three apartment units, with the shots coming from outside the building.

Photo of the apartment building where the shooting happened.

Gilliam was the only person who was shot. Officials said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Gilliam’s uncle called the situation, “just a senseless loss of life.” Since the shooting happened, the family has been desperate for answers on who fired the shots that killed Gillam.

“I think if it were solved, it would add some degree of closure,” Hartman said. He said answers in the case would be, “helpful from a grieving point of view.”

Andrew Gilliam’s wife, Robin, was sleeping in the bed next to Andrew when the shooting happened. She sent News 19 the following statement ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death:

“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who has been praying for our family. Please continue to pray as we navigate life without Andrew. If anyone has any information, please come forward. It’s hard enough having to grieve this loss but even more difficult knowing the person who took Andrew’s life is still out there.” Robin Gilliam, Andrew Gilliam’s wife

Despite multiple news stories, billboards, and even a hefty reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case, closure has not yet come for the family.

Huntsville Police has not made any arrests in the case, or publicly shared any information on the investigation. News 19 reached out to Huntsville Police with questions, however, a spokesperson has yet to answer, aside from saying the shooting is still “under investigation.”

Gilliam is asking anyone who might have information in the case to come forward. They believe it will take a tip from someone who knows the shooter or saw something from that night to solve the case.

“This is really the time, at the one-year mark, for somebody to come forward, claim this reward, and solve this crime,” Hartman said.

He said there is still a reward being offered through Huntsville CrimeStoppers. People can report information anonymously through them.

You can also contact Huntsville Police with any information.