HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A female driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Monday morning crash, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department said officers responded to an area near Eastern Bypass and North Shore Drive for a wreck involving one vehicle.

News 19 crews on the scene said the SUV-type vehicle appears to have rolled over, with emergency crews said first responders on the scene confirmed the woman was partially ejected.

Authorities are still in the area working to clear the scene and advise drivers to avoid the area or use extreme caution.