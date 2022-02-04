MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a gas pump around noon on Friday.

The crash happened at the Marathon gas station on Highway 231-431 in Meridianville when it is believed a vehicle left the road and ran into the gas station parking lot.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed one woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other people – one man and one woman – were taken to Huntsville Hospital. He said the woman was in critical condition, while the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck.

Traffic was shut down for a short time in the southbound lanes of Highway 231-431.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will investigate the cause of the crash.