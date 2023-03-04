HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say one was transported to the hospital after a wreck near the U.S Space and Rocket Center.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said that one man was transported to the hospital after a single vehicle struck a light pole at Old Madison Pike and Bob Wallace Avenue.

Webster said that the person is currently in stable condition at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said that state troopers are on the scene investigating.

ALEA said it will provide updates as they become available.