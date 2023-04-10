HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital after a wreck involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) Spokesperson Don Webster said at around 5:13 p.m. HEMSI and HPD responded to a “vehicle vs. bicycle” wreck on Hobbs Island Road near the entrance to Ditto Landing.

Webster said an adult male who was riding the bicycle at the time was transported to Huntsville Hospital after the incident. He said the man is in stable condition.