Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are fighting a structure fire in an area just off Balch Road.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — One person was injured after a Friday afternoon fire in Huntsville, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR).

A spokesperson with HFR said the fire happened in a shop behind a home in the 400 block of OShaughnessy Avenue NE.

The person was taken to Crestwood Medical Center to be treated for burn injuries.

Five HFR trucks responded to the fire. HFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation.