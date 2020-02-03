One-stop shop to help people with substance abuse issues find treatment starts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Partnership for a Drug-Free Community launched the Recovery Resource Hub on Monday, Feb. 3.

The program aims to help people with substance abuse issues to find help. It's a one-stop shop to find answers, direction, and encouragement.

People with substance-use disorder can talk to a state certified peer support specialist and receive an assessment to determine the level of care they need.

The Partnership's interim executive director, Wendy Reeves said the Hub has three main goals:

Helping people find the treatment they need for substance abuse disorder Reducing the number of overdoses and deaths in the community Impacting the economy in a positive way because people are employed while in recovery

“We have an incredible team of peer support specialists who have been in recovery for several years, and each one of them is dedicated to helping others find their way to a healthier life,” said Reeves. "Helping others find recovery success is what we hope to do and with everyone working together, whether through volunteering or giving donations, we will make an impact on the opioid crisis in our community.”

Recovery support specialist Patrick Laney says normally people seeking help don't know where to go.

"What we want to be is that initial contact point where we can sit there, we can give them hope, we can give them reassurances that there is help available, and we are going to do everything we can to find the appropriate level of care for each individual," says Laney.

Along with assisting people into treatment, the Hub will be an information resource for families and friends trying to handle stresses that come along with having a loved one who is addicted.

To get help, people can contact the Partnership office at (256) 539-7339 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Recovery Resource Hub will also utilize a statewide helpline, and can be reached at 1-844-307-1760. All calls are confidential and the helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is held within the One Stop Shop of Community Services at 2201 Clinton Avenue in Huntsville.