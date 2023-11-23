MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm one person was shot in a road rage incident near a bank in Madison County.

HEMSI officials said emergency crews took a man with a gunshot wound to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in stable condition.

The man was injured near a Redstone Federal Credit Union on Jeff Road in Harvest.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a road rage incident involving shots fired from one vehicle into another vehicle. It is unclear how the shooting victim was involved.

MCSO is investigating the incident. News 19 is working to gather more information.