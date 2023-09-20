HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane has left one person seriously injured, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

A spokesperson for the department said officers responded to the intersection for the two-vehicle crash shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

HPD said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, HPD said the wreck is still under investigation and no more information is available.