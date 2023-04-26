HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was seriously injured in a crash near Chapman Mountain on Wednesday, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HPD spokesperson Sydney Martin told News 19 that officers responded to an area of Andrew Jackson Way near I-565 eastbound around 1:40 p.m. for a crash involving one vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle has “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Martin said.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, first responders on the scene said it appears that the vehicle flipped onto Andrew Jackson Way from the interstate.

Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Traffic is expected to be impacted in the area as emergency crews and first responders work to clear the scene. Drivers are urged to use caution or avoid the area if possible.