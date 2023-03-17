A spokesperson for HPD said that officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Mastin Lake Road shortly after 6 a.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One man is dead after attempting to steal a car at a business on Mastin Lake Road, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Investigators say that when one man left his vehicle and went into the business, another man attempted to steal the vehicle. That’s when authorities say the vehicle’s owner came back out and confronted the man, asking him multiple times to get out.

HPD said the man then attempted to drive away, and the vehicle owner fired his weapon at him.

The spokesperson said the man attempting to steal the car was transported by HEMSI with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital. The name of the man is not being released at this time as officials are notifying next of kin.

After reviewing the case with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined no charges will be filed at this time, the HPD spokesperson said. The case will be presented to a Madison County Grand Jury at a later time.