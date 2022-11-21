HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police says one person was seriously injured after a shooting Monday afternoon.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says they responded to a shots fired call in the area of Bob Wallace Ave. and Triana Blvd. around 1:15 p.m.

Authorities say they located one gunshot victim who is being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

HPD believes a car accident that happened on 9th Ave. and 10th St. that came in around 1:18 p.m. could be related to the shots fired call.

The investigation is still ongoing and News 19 will provide updates as we get them.