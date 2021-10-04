One rescued from Huntsville house fire

Huntsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One person was rescued from a house fire in Huntsville early Monday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 1613 Brook Hollow Circle around 2:20 a.m. on Monday.

Crews reported heavy smoke and one of the home’s occupants still inside the burning house.

Officials executed a search of the home where they found and successfully removed a bedridden resident from the home.

At the same time, crews found and contained a kitchen fire, which began accidentally due to unattended cooking.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News