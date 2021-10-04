One rescued from Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One person was rescued from a house fire in Huntsville early Monday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 1613 Brook Hollow Circle around 2:20 a.m. on Monday.

Crews reported heavy smoke and one of the home’s occupants still inside the burning house.

Officials executed a search of the home where they found and successfully removed a bedridden resident from the home.

At the same time, crews found and contained a kitchen fire, which began accidentally due to unattended cooking.

No injuries were reported from the incident.