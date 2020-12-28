One pool closed at Huntsville Aquatics Center, pool heaters off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One pool was closed Monday at the Huntsville Aquatics Center because of a broken pipe, the city said.

The competition pool at the center had a pipe and flange burst, leading to its closure. Youth water polo on Saturday and adult water polo on Sunday were both suspended until repairs can be completed.

The city also said its pool heaters were undergoing maintenance, but the Legacy and Instructional pools were open until 6 p.m.

The city said updates would be posted on the city’s website.