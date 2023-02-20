HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is in critical condition after officials said they were called to an area near Hobbs Island Road early Monday morning.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed with News 19 that one person was found in an area on Harbor Drive Southeast just before 7 a.m.

That person was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

The Huntsville Police Department said, “It is believed the vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole.”

Police will continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.