HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition after being hit on Bob Wallace Avenue Thursday morning.

An official with the Huntsville Police Department told News 19 that one person was hit by two vehicles around 10:53 a.m.

The incident happened near the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Bob Wallace Avenue.

Both vehicles remained at the scene and no charges are expected for the drivers at this time, according to HPD.