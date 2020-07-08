Man killed inside Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County coroner has identified the person killed inside a home on Levert Street late Tuesday night. Tyler Berryhill said 20-year-old Patrick Tordt died in the incident.

A sergeant from Huntsville Police tell us someone flagged down an officer who was patrolling on Oakwood Avenue around midnight.

The officer then arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Levert Street and found that one person was shot and killed in the altercation. Police say a second person had multiple cuts and stab wounds and was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Overnight Huntsville police officers were using a police dog in the parking lots of nearby stores on Oakwood Avenue. A WHNT News 19 photojournalist saw someone being placed into a police cruiser around 1:30 a.m. but that person’s possible connection to the case has not been released.