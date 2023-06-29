HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured in a shooting off Pulaski Pike on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) Sydney Martin confirmed with News 19 that one person at the scene on Barbara Drive was injured.

HEMSI emergency crews took the victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in stable condition.

Martin said two persons of interest were detained and were being questioned.

