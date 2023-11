HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a call in the Patton Road area around 11:35 a.m. on Friday.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD says no one is in custody yet, however, at this time it is believed to be an isolated incident.