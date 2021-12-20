One person injured, eight displaced in Huntsville house fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the 1200-block of Maebeth Circle Monday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville house fire sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue District Chief Russel Merryman told News 19 crews responded to a house fire in the 1200-block of Maebeth Circle around 10 a.m.

Merryman said there was significant damage to the house’s kitchen, but the fire was extinguished within five minutes.

HEMSI took one person to the hospital with minor burns.

Eight people – five adults and three children – were displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist them.