HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person has life-threatening injuries after a wreck involving a vehicle and go-kart.

HPD said that around 8 p.m. responded to a call of a wreck involving a vehicle and a go-kart at Mastin Lake near Memorial Parkway. HPD also responded to a shooting call nearby on Access Road at around the same time.

The department said one person in the go-kart received life-threatening injuries during the wreck. HPD said the person was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

The department said no further details are available at this time.