HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was injured after a shooting at a nightclub early Saturday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 3208 Long Avenue, which is the address for Club 3208.

Shortly afterward, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle. They had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to speak to several people at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.