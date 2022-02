HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is facing life-threatening injuries after a wreck in Huntsville on Friday night.

According to Huntsville Police, the accident happened on Highway 53 between Douglass Road and Kelly Spring Road around 8:30 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the unidentified driver and vehicle left the scene and charges are expected.

This is a developing story.