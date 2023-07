HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One man has been displaced after his home was determined a total loss following a fire Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, a man was taken to Huntsville Hospital after a house fire around 6 a.m. on Greenacres Drive.

Five trucks responded to the call, stating that there was “heavy fire” showing. The fire is out and the house is considered a total loss.

House fire on Greenacres Drive (Kevin McLaughlin). House fire on Greenacres Drive (Kevin McLaughlin). House fire on Greenacres Drive (Kevin McLaughlin).

House fire on Greenacres Drive (WHNT)

Animal Control is also at the scene to assist the victim with his dog while he is treated.