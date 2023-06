HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) says one person is displaced after a structure fire on McVay Street.

HFR said four trucks responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of McVay Street around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

The department said that no one was injured but one person is without a home after the fire.

HFR said the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.