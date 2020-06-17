One of the best places to work in Huntsville is INTUITIVE and here’s why

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If any company knows what it means to cultivate a healthy and strong work environment, it’s INTUITIVE Research and Technology.

For 12 years straight, INTUITIVE has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Huntsville, and it’s a contender for the honor again this year.

The company says it takes value in receiving feedback from its employees. Managers know that workers value spending time with family. Even though COVID-19 forced staff to space out and work from home, they’re still socially engaged.

Human Resources Manager Sonya Tolliver said there’s a human element to alleviate burnout on the job. “Every time you communicate with employees, it should not always just be about work. It should also be about them. What are they doing ? How are they feeling? What kind of activities are they finding to do with their family in this situation? So it’s the relationship,” said Tolliver.

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce will announce one of the Best Places to Work Awards in 2020 on Wednesday.