HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One Man’s Vintage is hosting several Vintage Markets throughout the area, with one here in Huntsville on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

One Man’s Vintage is hosting its event at 120 Holmes Ave at the parking lot behind the Yarbrough building. This event is free to attend and parking is free as well!

A variety of vendors will be attending this event from apparel to accessories ranging from the 50s to the 00s.

If you miss this vintage market event, don’t worry because One Man’s Vintage has a storefront here in Huntsville at 100 Jefferson Street N, Unit 147.

