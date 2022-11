One person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100-block of Indiana Street around 11:39 a.m.

HPD says one gunshot victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

Authorities say there is no further information as the investigation is active.

