One killed in overnight shooting on Tuxedo Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police confirmed one person died in a shooting that happened late Thursday night on Tuxedo Drive.

Police reported that they were dispatched to the 2400-Block of Tuxedo Drive for a shooting call shortly before 11 p.m.

The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

One other person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say. Investigators say they are looking for several people of interest.

HPD says no more information is available at the investigation is ongoing.