HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a Sunday night shooting left one person injured.
A spokesperson for HPD told News 19 that officers responded to a shooting at around 7:12 p.m. Sunday at 3784 University Drive.
3874 University Drive is the listed address online for The Davis Apartments.
One person was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
HPD said they have no suspect information or further information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.