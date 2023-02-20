Authorities are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on McClain Lane in Huntsville that left one person injured.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a Sunday night shooting left one person injured.

A spokesperson for HPD told News 19 that officers responded to a shooting at around 7:12 p.m. Sunday at 3784 University Drive.

3874 University Drive is the listed address online for The Davis Apartments.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD said they have no suspect information or further information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.