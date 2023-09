HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person was injured in a shooting Monday night.

According to the HPD, officers responded to Chaney Place Drive at 10:15 p.m. Monday for a shooting call.

A spokesperson for the department said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting to be an isolated incident. HPD said no further information is available at this time as officers continue to investigate.