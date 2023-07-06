HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wednesday night off Oakwood Avenue, according to Huntsville Police.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the 2000 block of Virginia Boulevard off Oakwood Avenue for a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HPD.

Officials say this is believed to be an isolated incident.

At this time, no other information regarding suspects or whether charges are expected was made available, and the incident is still under investigation.