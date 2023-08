HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured after a two-vehicle wreck involving an officer in North Huntsville, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the wreck happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Meridian Street and Oakwood Avenue and it involved an officer.

One person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, a spokesperson for HPD said.

HPD said no further information is available at this time.