HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was seriously injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Huntsville on Tuesday.

Huntsville Police confirm one victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at Anthem Apartments and Cottages on Plummer Road.

No other details were released at this time.

