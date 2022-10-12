The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a cutting near Johnson Towers on Seminole Drive.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is on the scene of a cutting near Johnson Towers on Seminole Drive.

Officers responded to a call for a cutting around 7:15 Wednesday morning in the 200-block of Seminole Drive.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Springfield, the incident stemmed from a domestic situation between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Springfield added that the woman has a serious injury, while the boyfriend is the suspect.

White says the offender has been taken into custody and will be booked into the Madison County Jail once released from the hospital.

HPD will continue to investigate the incident.