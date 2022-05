HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A person is in custody after a shooting in Huntsville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Huntsville Police (HPD), the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 7000 lock of Greenbrier Parkway.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

As of 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers remained on the scene and an “alleged offender” is in custody.

This is a developing story.