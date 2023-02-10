HAZEL GREEN, Ala (WHNT) — One person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle caught on fire in Hazel Green.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said that one person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle caught on fire at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Chapel Road in Hazel Green. He said the call came in at 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Webster said the person was transported to Huntsville Hospital trauma Services following the accident.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that state troopers are on the scene investigating the fire but no more information is available at this time.