HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was injured after a vehicle and a dump truck collided Tuesday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), a vehicle and a dump truck were involved in an accident on Tuesday. The incident happened in the area of Douglass Road and Highway 53.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

All southbound lanes of Highway 53 at Douglass Road are closed. HPD advises drivers to take an alternate route.

News 19 has a crew at the scene to bring you updates as they come.