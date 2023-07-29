HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) —Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a person injured in an early morning shooting has died.

HPD said the shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53.

The department said 28-year-old Isaac Augusta Young was initially transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

HPD said major crimes investigators are working to speak with a person of interest in connection with the incident.

No more information is available at this time as HPD continues to investigate.