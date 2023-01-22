HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.

HPD Spokesperson Sgt Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Holiday Drive for a report of a “cutting” at 2:55 p.m.

She said once on the scene officers located one person who had been cut and another who was injured by a blunt object. White said bother were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

White said one person has been taken into custody but the investigation is still ongoing.