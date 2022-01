MOORES MILL, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Moores Mill on Thursday evening.

According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, the blaze was a “fully-involved house fire.” Webster told News 19 Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded to the fire along with Huntsville Fire and Rescue for mutual aid.

Moores Mill VFD President Zachary Trulson said the fire was mostly out, but crews were still treating hot spots.

This is a developing story.