GURLEY, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities with HEMSI say one person is dead and two are injured after a wreck involving a commercial vehicle in Gurley.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the wreck, which involved a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, took place on Highway 72 near Rock Cut Road on Monday afternoon.

One person was killed in the wreck, according to Webster. He said another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Service in critical condition, while a third person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Webster said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.