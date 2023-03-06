MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Madison man died and a passenger was injured in a single-car crash Sunday after the car ran off the road and into a tree stump, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred at around 5:55 p.m. Sunday on Pulaski Pike near Grimwood Road, about seven miles west of Hazel Green.

Officials said Ethan A. Cantrell, 20, was driving his Nissan 370Z on Pulaski Pike when the car left the roadway and hit a tree stump. Cantrell died at the scene of the crash, according to ALEA.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

No more information is available at this time as ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.