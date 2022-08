HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday.

Huntsville Police were called to Seminole Drive and 8th Avenue before 8 p.m.

HEMSI emergency crews took two patients to the hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Huntsville Police say the second person has non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.