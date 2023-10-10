HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An accident on Greenbrier Parkway left one dead and one injured Tuesday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, around 6:50 a.m., two vehicles crashed in the area of Greenbrier Parkway and Relate Way.

When first responders arrived at the scene, one person was pronounced dead. A second person was injured, and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HESMI spokesperson Don Webster confirmed to News 19 that a female was pronounced dead on the scene and that a male was being taken to the hospital.

There is no further information at this time. News 19 will update the story as new information becomes available.